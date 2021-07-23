Shooting victim found dead near East Knoxville road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a gunshot victim was located in East Knoxville Friday morning.

According to police, University of Tennessee Police officers were conducting a property check on Riverside Drive when they located an unresponsive man lying next to the road around 4:40 a.m. Officials said the victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim who has not yet been identified was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

KPD officers were dispatched to the scene and the KPD Major Crimes Unit investigators and Medical Examiners Office began the investigation. The investigation remains in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stopper by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

