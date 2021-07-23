Some of 2021′s hottest weather rolls on, as smoke could re-build

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of our hottest days of the year and thankfully, the smoke is slightest less intense today. We’re just as hot both days this weekend - maybe a little hotter. The smoke could return by the middle of next week, as a heat bubble re-develops. There’s not much rain in our forecast, friends!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The smoke is less concentrated but is still very noticeable. If you’re sensitive to that smoke, perhaps it is best to limit your time outside. Plus, it’s just plain old hot! Highs are in the 90s for the third day in a row, officially making this a ‘heat wave’ for Knoxville and the immediate surrounding area. That heat stays in place this weekend.

Saturday morning starts off a little more toasty, thanks to a warming west-southwest wind. We quickly climb into the lower 90s. There may be a couple of showers Saturday and Sunday in the Valley, and at the very tip-tops of the Smokies. Both days this weekend are nearly identical: Hot, kinda humid, hazy, mostly dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain returns on Monday, with a so-called backdoor cold front. That means it arrives from the northeast instead of the northwest. Rain should generally be light, under a quarter-of-an-inch. It will not hold down temperatures very much. A few showers linger into early Tuesday.

Many are seeing brown spots on the grass now that it's been dry. (WVLT)

Tuesday afternoon will be marginally cooler (we’re only talking 90 here in the Valley) but that’s only a one day cool-down. Some of the hottest weather in years is back. Highs should near 95 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. That comes as the heat bubble re-develops. That flow from the northwest could potentially funnel more wildfire smoke back over East Tennessee.

