Advertisement

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayrion Wade, 22
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Jimtown Road
Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy

Latest News

Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus
No, this is not an eclipse - this is all from the wildfire smoke coming from out west.
Some of 2021′s hottest weather rolls on, as smoke could re-build
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
Gluten-Free Donut Business
Customers line up to try Knoxville’s only exclusively gluten-free donut shop