TBI searching for Roane Co. man wanted for vehicular homicide
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the search for a wanted fugitive.
According to TBI, Clinton Arley Campbell is wanted out of Roane County on several charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4217 or email tips to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.