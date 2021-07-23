Advertisement

TBI searching for Roane Co. man wanted for vehicular homicide

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.
Clinton Arley Campbell
Clinton Arley Campbell(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the search for a wanted fugitive.

According to TBI, Clinton Arley Campbell is wanted out of Roane County on several charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4217 or email tips to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayrion Wade, 22
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Jimtown Road
Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows
Two bears have made their way to College Square Mall in Morristown Mall.
‘We don’t live in the Smoky Mountains’; Community surprised by bear visit to mall
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy

Latest News

Blue Jay on Jackson Lake Island (Photo Ken Hare)
TWRA studying mystery disease killing birds
Dr. Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Department of Health held a news briefing Friday morning as...
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ officials say as Delta variant spreads across Tenn.
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19,...
Sevier County Schools recommending students wear masks
Shooting victim found dead near East Knoxville road