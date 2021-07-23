TBI searching for Roane Co. man wanted for vehicular homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the search for a wanted fugitive.

According to TBI, Clinton Arley Campbell is wanted out of Roane County on several charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4217 or email tips to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

