Advertisement

Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day

Active cases jumped nearly 16% in one day in Knox County and ICU beds across Tennessee were almost 80% full according to county and state health officials.
(WCAX)
By Savannah Smith and Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New active COVID-19 cases in Knox County and Tennessee continued to rise from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the Knox County Department of Health,

Knox County cases jumped nearly 16 percent with 56 new cases reported. The rise brought the total number of active cases to 410 marking the first time the case count breached the 400 threshold since May 18.

Statewide, cases jumped by 4.3 percent with 846 new cases reported. The total number of active cases across Tennessee hit 20,676, surpassing 20,000 for the first time since May 14.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Tennessee reported four deaths.

The Tennessee Health Department reported that ICU beds were about 90 percent full.

Governor Bill Lee ended the statewide mask mandate on April 27. Knox County allowed its mask mandate to expire the same day.

As of Wednesday, Tennessee’s vaccination rate was 38 percent.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Michael Redmon
Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested
Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38
Newport City Police captain arrested after alleged $10K church theft
Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Tayrion Wade, 22
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots

Latest News

'Seinfeld' debuted on July 5, 1989.
“Seinfeld” actor coming to Knoxville in August
DAYCARE SHORTAGE
“We are getting a lot of parents in tears” | Crowded daycares sending parents away
Some years never quite get this hot: Friday will be 94 degrees
Smoky sunsets ahead but no record heat
Meteorologist Ben Cathey foresees the smoke lasting through at least Saturday afternoon.
Meteorologist Ben Cathey foresees the smoke lasting through at least Saturday afternoon.