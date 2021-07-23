Texas, Oklahoma to SEC reportedly imminent

INDIANAPOLIS (WVLT/AP) - Big 12 leaders held a call without Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday to discuss how to keep the league’s flagship schools from bolting to the Southeastern Conference - and contingency plans to survive without them.

The Big 12 put out a statement that revealed few details, but made clear the eight members in danger of being left behind want the Longhorns and Sooners to stay put -and that leaving could be costly for Texas and Oklahoma.

Texas & Oklahoma will notify Big 12 next week of intention to leave the league, sources told @Stadium. “The feeling is they’ll then notify (the SEC) next week (to officially apply for SEC’s league membership),” source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 23, 2021

The person familiar with the call said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and school officials discussed possible options for persuading Texas and Oklahoma to remain in the Big 12 and potential ways to keep the conference going if they leave.

A Houston Chronicle report Wednesday stated both the Longhorns and Sooners are not only interested, but they’ve reached out to the SEC about joining the league.

“Imagine the schedule if you’re Tennessee. You’re playing Alabama every year you’re playing Georgia every year you’re playing Florida every year, throwing an Oklahoma, or a Texas every couple years, and also Texas A&M, it only gets tougher,” ESPN writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low said.

Commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about it at SEC Media Days Wednesday and said he is more concerned with this 2021 football season that’s fast approaching.

