TWRA studying mystery disease killing birds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency announced it’s working to determine the cause of an unknown bird disease killing songbirds across the eastern U.S.

Many eastern states have reported cases of the mystery illness that is reportedly causing birds to experience eye swelling, neurological damage and death. The disease is impacting grackles, European starlings, blue jays and American robins.

Cases have been reported in Tennessee, Ohio Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. TWRA officials said they are working with regional experts to determine the cause.

TWRA officials recommend the following to protect your backyard birds:

Cease feeding birds and cover bird baths — if dead birds are found — until this wildlife mortality event subsides (food sources are not limited during the summertime)

Clean up excess feed that has spilled or was placed onto the ground

Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution

Avoid handling birds unless necessary. If you must handle them, do so with disposable gloves

Keep pets (including pet birds) away from sick or dead wild birds as a standard precaution

Anyone who sees a bird exhibiting symptoms of the disease are asked to contact the TWRA at 615-781-6500.

