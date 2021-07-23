Advertisement

TWRA studying mystery disease killing birds

Anyone who sees a bird exhibiting symptoms of the disease are asked to contact the TWRA at 615-781-6500.
Blue Jay on Jackson Lake Island (Photo Ken Hare)
Blue Jay on Jackson Lake Island (Photo Ken Hare)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency announced it’s working to determine the cause of an unknown bird disease killing songbirds across the eastern U.S.

Many eastern states have reported cases of the mystery illness that is reportedly causing birds to experience eye swelling, neurological damage and death. The disease is impacting grackles, European starlings, blue jays and American robins.

Cases have been reported in Tennessee, Ohio Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. TWRA officials said they are working with regional experts to determine the cause.

TWRA officials recommend the following to protect your backyard birds:

  • Cease feeding birds and cover bird baths — if dead birds are found — until this wildlife mortality event subsides (food sources are not limited during the summertime)
  • Clean up excess feed that has spilled or was placed onto the ground
  • Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution
  • Avoid handling birds unless necessary. If you must handle them, do so with disposable gloves
  • Keep pets (including pet birds) away from sick or dead wild birds as a standard precaution

Anyone who sees a bird exhibiting symptoms of the disease are asked to contact the TWRA at 615-781-6500.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayrion Wade, 22
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Jimtown Road
Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows
Two bears have made their way to College Square Mall in Morristown Mall.
‘We don’t live in the Smoky Mountains’; Community surprised by bear visit to mall
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy

Latest News

Clinton Arley Campbell
TBI searching for Roane Co. man wanted for vehicular homicide
Dr. Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Department of Health held a news briefing Friday morning as...
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ officials say as Delta variant spreads across Tenn.
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19,...
Sevier County Schools recommending students wear masks
Shooting victim found dead near East Knoxville road