Advertisement

UT Body Farm founder, Dr. Bill Bass, holds public event

This is the first time Dr. Bass has spoken to an audience since the pandemic.
UT Body Farm founder, Dr. Bill Bass, holds public event
UT Body Farm founder, Dr. Bill Bass, holds public event(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Bill Bass, founder of the world famous body farm at the University of Tennessee, will hold a public lecture next week.

This is the first time Dr. Bass has spoken to an audience since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Bass retired in 1999 after heading UT’s Department of Anthropology for nearly three decades. He has continued lecturing to the public and to law enforcement groups in addition to co-authoring two non-fiction books and nine Body Farm novels with Jon Jefferson. Dr. Bass will turn 93 on August 30.

Dr. Bass planned to speak on Monday, July 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defenders Community Law Office, 1101 Liberty Street Knoxville, TN 37919.

The lecture will feature Dr. Bass discussing his past cases followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Tickets must be reserved and cost $55 each.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Michael Redmon
Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested
Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38
Newport City Police captain arrested after alleged $10K church theft
Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Tayrion Wade, 22
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots

Latest News

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin at SEC Media Days in Hoover
New coaches, new teams? SECMD21 comes to an end
UT Campus
Vols and SEC Football
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
'Seinfeld' debuted on July 5, 1989.
“Seinfeld” actor coming to Knoxville in August