UT Body Farm founder, Dr. Bill Bass, holds public event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Bill Bass, founder of the world famous body farm at the University of Tennessee, will hold a public lecture next week.

This is the first time Dr. Bass has spoken to an audience since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Bass retired in 1999 after heading UT’s Department of Anthropology for nearly three decades. He has continued lecturing to the public and to law enforcement groups in addition to co-authoring two non-fiction books and nine Body Farm novels with Jon Jefferson. Dr. Bass will turn 93 on August 30.

Dr. Bass planned to speak on Monday, July 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defenders Community Law Office, 1101 Liberty Street Knoxville, TN 37919.

The lecture will feature Dr. Bass discussing his past cases followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Tickets must be reserved and cost $55 each.

