Young Williams Animal Center waives adoption fees through Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young Williams Animal Center announced adoption fees will be waived through Sunday, July 25.

The offer is a part of the animal center’s “Meow and BowWow Luau,” sponsored by Grayson Subaru. Adoption fees will be waived with a financial donation of any amount.

According to YWAC, puppies are excluded from the promotion.

The animal center is also looking for donations of cat food, kitten meal replacement and dog training treats. Donations will be accepted at the shelter locations or Grayson Subaru located at 8729 Kingston Pike.

