Feeling hotter Sunday with little haze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The smoke from the wildfires out west is still making it a little hazy outside, but it is starting to lighten up and that continues over the next few days. Those hot temperatures will continue over the next several days as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll continue to see those hazy skies tonight but it won’t be as hazy compared to the last few days. Temperatures will drop to near 73 overnight.

Some patchy-dense fog is likely early Sunday morning with temperatures getting near 92 degrees. With winds from the southwest and higher humidity, it’ll feel like the mid to upper 90s at times! There is a chance for a few isolated pop-up showers and storms Sunday so hopefully, you can get one of those to cool you off.

Feeling hotter Sunday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain returns on Monday, with a so-called backdoor cold front. That means it arrives from the northeast instead of the northwest. Rain should generally be light, under a quarter-of-an-inch. It will not hold down temperatures very much. A few showers linger into early Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be marginally cooler (we’re only talking 90 here in the Valley) but that’s only a one day cool-down. Some of the hottest weather in years is back. Highs should near 95 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. That comes as the heat bubble re-develops. That flow from the northwest could potentially funnel more wildfire smoke back over East Tennessee.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

