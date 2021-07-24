More heat and sunshine coming this weekend

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, and more heat and humidity will be with us for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s as we go into the afternoon. Limited rain chances on Saturday. The smoky conditions will be with us once again, so anyone who can’t handle it needs to limit outside activities.

Highs on Saturday will be near 94 in Knoxville to 89 in Crossville.

Tonight patches of fog will develop once again under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be near 73 for the start of Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain returns on Monday, with a so-called backdoor cold front. That means it arrives from the northeast instead of the northwest. Rain should generally be light, under a quarter-of-an-inch. It will not hold down temperatures very much. A few showers linger into early Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be marginally cooler (we’re only talking 90 here in the Valley) but that’s only a one day cool-down. Some of the hottest weather in years is back. Highs should near 95 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. That comes as the heat bubble re-develops. That flow from the northwest could potentially funnel more wildfire smoke back over East Tennessee.

