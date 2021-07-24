Truck possibly stolen by escaped Fentress Co. inmate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a truck they say could possibly have been stolen by escaped inmate Charles Kennedy.

The truck in question is a silver 2016 Dodge Ram Dually. The truck was stolen from the Darrow Ridge area Friday night and should have the tag CSP359, according to the office.

Kennedy escaped from Fentress County Jail on Monday.

Those with any information about the truck or Kennedy are asked to call the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at 931-879-8142.

