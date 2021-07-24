Advertisement

Truck possibly stolen by escaped Fentress Co. inmate

The stolen truck might have been taken by escaped inmate Charles Kennedy.
Silver Dodge truck
Silver Dodge truck(FCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a truck they say could possibly have been stolen by escaped inmate Charles Kennedy.

The truck in question is a silver 2016 Dodge Ram Dually. The truck was stolen from the Darrow Ridge area Friday night and should have the tag CSP359, according to the office.

Kennedy escaped from Fentress County Jail on Monday.

Those with any information about the truck or Kennedy are asked to call the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at 931-879-8142.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson
Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform
Shooting victim identified in East Knoxville shooting
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
Jimtown Road
Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
More heat and sunshine coming this weekend
No, this is not an eclipse - this is all from the wildfire smoke coming from out west.
Some of 2021′s hottest weather rolls on, as smoke could re-build
Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain
Tom Graham holding a fishing rod while out on his "Living the Dream" experience.
Knoxville senior living facility helping residents to live out their dreams