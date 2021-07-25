Annual Grainger County Tomato Festival returns

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, many came out to enjoy the 28th annual Grainger County Tomato Festival. The family fun event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year the festival featured local farmers and their tomatoes and other vegetables, along with local artisans and performers.

Donna Stansberry with the Grainger County Chamber of Commerce says the annual event helps to bring in heavy foot traffic.

“When people come to the festival they do other things, they buy gas, they stop at the restaurants. It’s an economic boom for all of us,” says Stansberry.

The Tomato festival wrapped up Saturday night after a 7 p.m. concert with Eddie Montgomery across the street from the school at the Sunshine Produce location.

Many hope to see the Tomato Festival again next year.

