Hot temperatures continue with more scattered storms Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings us scattered storms Monday but doesn’t bring us much of a cool down as we head into the rest of the workweek.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll increase our chances of seeing scattered storms this evening. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible. Temperatures will drop to near 73 degrees overnight.

A cold front arrives from the northeast bringing us some storms Monday but not any of that cooler air. Scattered storms and downpours return Monday afternoon and continue into the early evening hours. Highs will get near 89 degrees but it could feel like the low to mid-90s before that rain arrives.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers linger into Tuesday but we look to dry out pretty quickly. Highs will be back in the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon.

Highs should near 95 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. That comes as the heat bubble re-develops.

Overall, we are looking mostly dry heading into the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend. Hopefully, we can “cool off” a little bit this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

