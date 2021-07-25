Advertisement

Man sentenced after deadly ‘swatting’ incident

A man has been sentenced for calling S.W.A.T. on someone who refused to give up their Twitter handle.
Swatting is an illegal practice of falsely reporting life-threatening emergencies at a person’s...
Swatting is an illegal practice of falsely reporting life-threatening emergencies at a person’s home, causing heavily armed police, and sometimes S.W.A.T. teams, to respond.(MGN)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was sentenced to five years in prison for an international ‘swatting’ scheme that lead to the death of a 60-year-old man from Sumner County, The Commercial Appeal reported.

Lauderdale County resident Shane Sonderman, worked with others, including a minor in Great Britain, to try to force people to hand over control of social media usernames through harassment, including swatting, authorities said.

Swatting is an illegal practice of falsely reporting life-threatening emergencies at a person’s home, causing heavily armed police, and sometimes S.W.A.T. teams, to respond.

Sonderman provided contact information to a co-conspirator about Mark Herring, who controlled the Twitter handle @Tennessee, according to court documents.

On April 27, 2020, that co-conspirator called Sumner County police to say “that he had shot a female in the back of a head and she was dead, and that he would use pipe bombs placed at the front and back doors if police responded,” according to a statement signed by federal prosecutors.

“Emergency responders were dispatched, and when they arrived at Herring’s home, guns drawn, they called for Herring to walk toward them, keeping his hands visible. As he did so, Herring, 60, appeared to lose his balance and fell to the ground, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital; cause of death was determined to be a heart attack,” court records state.

“He just wanted to be @Tennessee because he loved the Vols,” daughter Corinna Fitch told the station.

Herring’s relatives told WKRN-TV in Nashville in a recent interview that Herring was a tech-savvy grandfather who joined Twitter in the early days when many handles were still readily available. They said an anonymous caller contacted Herring on the day he died, demanding he hand over control of the @Tennessee handle, but he refused.

This isn’t the only time Sonderman and his co-conspirators have made threats and harassed others for their usernames.

Sonderman and his co-conspirators are accused of using similar harassment tactics with other people, including a victim in Oregon called K.G. in court papers.

They are accused of harassing a victim in Oregon called K.G and K.G.’s parents in Ohio by sending unwanted deliveries of food and by falsely reporting a fire at their house on April 14, 2020.

They then sent K.G. a message reading, “did your parent’s enjoy the firetrucks?” followed by “i plan on killing your parents next if you do not hand the username on instrgam over to me,” according to the indictment. Federal documents list other victims in New York, Virginia and Michigan.

Sonderman entered a guilty plea to conspiracy in March.

U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris declined a defense attorney’s plea for leniency on Wednesday, sentencing Sonderman to five years in prison with limited Internet access and requiring him to receive mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain
Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson
Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Latest News

School supplies WRDW
Tax-free weekend returns Friday
Beef jerky recall
Beef jerky recall
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb was a physician and former...
U.S. likely “much further in this epidemic than we’re picking up” says former FDA official
Scattered storms return Monday
Hot temperatures continue with more scattered storms Monday