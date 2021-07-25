Advertisement

Tax-free weekend returns Friday

Computers, clothing and school supplies will all be tax-free this weekend.
School supplies WRDW
School supplies WRDW(WRDW)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s tax-free weekend is returning in just under a week. The event kicks off Friday, July 30 and runs through that Sunday. Families can take advantage of the sale to purchase clothing, electronics and school supplies that are exempt from the state’s sales tax.

This year, clothing items under $100 like pants, socks, shoes and shirts are exempt from tax, according to the state website. Items like jewelry and handbags are still taxable.

School supplies follow a similar ruling for the weekend. Items that cost less than $100 each are exempt from sales tax.

Computers, laptops and tablets priced at $1,500 are also going to be tax-free this weekend. Other computer supplies like flash drives, printer supplies and software are not tax-free, however.

The state also says that items sold together may not be split up to stay beneath cost maximums.

