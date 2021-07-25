“Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweets
As COVID-19 cases increase, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs doubles down on no new COVID-19 mandates.
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In response to a tweet referencing an interview Dr. Anthony Fauci had on CNN, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he will not be reinstating mask mandates or COVID-19 restrictions.
“As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make it clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Jacobs tweeted.
“Vaccines are now readily available across the county for those who want them, and our economy cannot sustain another devastating lockdown. I have faith in the people of this county to make the decisions that benefit their families best,” he continued in the thread.
