“Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In response to a tweet referencing an interview Dr. Anthony Fauci had on CNN, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he will not be reinstating mask mandates or COVID-19 restrictions.

“As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make it clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Jacobs tweeted.

As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make it clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions. https://t.co/555Ba93QpY — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 25, 2021

“Vaccines are now readily available across the county for those who want them, and our economy cannot sustain another devastating lockdown. I have faith in the people of this county to make the decisions that benefit their families best,” he continued in the thread.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.