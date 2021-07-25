Wildcats prepare for first day of school

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge High School cheerleaders and parents spruced up the Wildcat Tracks on Saturday to prepare for the first week of school.

The paw prints start at the high school and lead to Blankenship Field.

Oak Ridge cheerleaders (Anne Brock)

Oak Ridge Police officers provided a safety patrol car while they were painting and drying the paw prints.

Oak Ridge High School starts classes on July 29.

