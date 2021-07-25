Advertisement

Wildcats prepare for first day of school

The Oak Ridge High School Wildcat cheerleaders repainted paw prints to prepare for the first day of school.
Wildcats paint paw prints
Wildcats paint paw prints
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge High School cheerleaders and parents spruced up the Wildcat Tracks on Saturday to prepare for the first week of school.

The paw prints start at the high school and lead to Blankenship Field.

Oak Ridge cheerleaders
Oak Ridge cheerleaders

Oak Ridge Police officers provided a safety patrol car while they were painting and drying the paw prints.

Oak Ridge High School starts classes on July 29.

