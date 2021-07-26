Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Cipriani was last seen Wednesday near Long Hollow Road in Elizabethton.

Officials said they believe Cipriani may be in the Kingsport or Scott County area.

Cipriani is 5′2 with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Cipriani’s mother told investigators the teen was last seen wearing a green and black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Carter County dispatch at 423-542-1845.

