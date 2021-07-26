COVID cases rise, Knox County Board of Health calls meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the Knox County Advisory Board of Health and departments have called for a meeting this week to talk about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the Small Assembly Room of the City-County Building.

Dr. Martha Buchanon, the director of the Knox County Health Department, is expected to speak. University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Dr. James Shamiyeh is also expected to speak.

The meeting will also include an open discussion.

The meeting will happen from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it online.

