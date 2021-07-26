Driver falls asleep at the wheel before hitting 2 Memphis police cruisers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say they responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday morning involving two officers and a sleepy driver.

A police report shows two officers, in separate cruisers, were responding to a crash on Poplar Avenue around 2:24 a.m. when a driver struck one of them from behind and the other in the side.

The driver, Damien Thomas, alleges he fell asleep at the wheel just before impact.

Officers cited Thomas for failure to devote full attention and financial responsibility law.

Thomas and one officer were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and doth vehicles were towed from the scene.

