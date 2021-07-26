Advertisement

Few storms for your steamy Monday

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a few storms now and near record heat ahead.
A few storms develop Monday.
A few storms develop Monday.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings us scattered storms Monday, but it’s not strong enough to knock down that heat! We’ll be near record highs again this week, before some scattered storms again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is warm and hazy, with patchy dense fog. We’re starting the day in the low 70s, with a partly cloudy view and a stray shower is possible.

A cold front arrives from the northeast bringing us some storms Monday, but unfortunately not the cooler air. Rain and storms are isolated to scattered today, with a few downpours and an isolated stronger storm is possible. Highs are near 89 degrees, but it feels about 7 degrees warmer thanks to high humidity.

Rain winds down this evening, then tonight is mostly to partly cloudy. The low will be around 71 degrees by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is looking partly cloudy, and an isolated shower or storm can still develop. We’re back to 90s, with a high around 92 degrees in Knoxville but continuing to feel about 7 degrees warmer.

That heat bubble sets back up for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s! That’s only a few degrees below the records. Stay hydrated and limit time outside if you can.

The next chance for rain and storms comes Friday, with a few developing in the afternoon.

8-day forecast.
8-day forecast.(WVLT)

