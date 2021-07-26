Advertisement

Former Rossview High School band director indicted for theft

Rossview High School former band director, Brock Cobb indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 by the Montgomery County Grand Jury.
Rossview High School
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Brock Cobb, former brand director at Rossview High School in Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

The Comptroller’s Office first initiated the investigation after school officials reported possible missing funds, officials said. The investigators determined that Cobb reportedly stole at least $2,750 that was collected from students and family members as a payment for a March 2020 spring break band trip to New York City.

According to reports, Cobb did not turn over the $2,750 that he collected to the school bookkeeper and instead, kept it for personal benefit. He also failed allegedly to account for all of the money on the school’s collections logs, as required.

After the trip was canceled, several parents contacted the school and Cobb to voice concerns that their refund was less than what they had paid for the trip, officials said.

Cobb resigned as Rossview’s band director effective June 22, 2020.

In July 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Brock Justin Cobb on one count of theft over $2,500.

“Tennessee school systems must ensure that teachers who collect money are following the rules,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These rules include preparing accurate collection records and ensuring money is turned over to the cashier each day for deposit. I’m pleased to see the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is already taking steps to improve in this area.”

