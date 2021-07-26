Girl Scouts Game Night to be hosted in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians and Tennessee Smokies have partnered and will be hosting a Girl Scouts Game Night on Sunday, August 1.

The Tennessee Smokies will play the Chattanooga Lookouts at 2:00 p.m. at Smokies Stadium, located at 3540 Line Drive in Kodak, Tennessee. All current and former Girl Scouts, families, friends, supporters and the community are invited to attend to cheer on and celebrate local Girl Scouts.

“Summer and baseball just go together,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Girl Scouts and community are just as synonymous, and we love having the opportunity to interact with fans and showcase how our young women are bettering East Tennessee. Partnering with the Tennessee Smokies is a natural fit to celebrate the Girl Scouts in our communities and have some fun this summer – and perhaps introduce Girls Scouts to girls who may want to join this school year.”

Girl Scouts will be on-site with information about joining or supporting the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachia. There will also be a between-inning contest and post-game running of the bases for kids in attendance.

Boxes of free cookies will be given out to fans and attendees at the conclusion of the game.

“Baseball fans, you don’t want to miss it,” Fugate said. “You can walk away with the sweet treat of complimentary Girl Scout cookies at the conclusion of the game!”

Discounted tickets are available to Girl Scout members and supporters with a portion of the sales benefitting Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. To purchase tickets, contact your troop leader or call 800-474-1912.

For more details about the event, visit the Girl Scout Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.