Glitterville makes a special camper for a Make-A-Wish recipient

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One little girl is on her way to find a unicorn, all thanks to Make-A-Wish and a bit of sparkle from a business in Knoxville.

Violet is an eight-year-old who recently battled a Wilms Tumor. It’s a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys. According to the American Cancer Society, it has a strong chance of being cured.

When Violet was approached by Make-A-Wish last year, she asked for a real-life unicorn. But when one wasn’t readily available, she wanted a way to find the mythical creature.

“My wish was a rainbow sparkly unicorn camper,” said Violet.

She asked for it to be designed by the unicorn experts at Glitterville.

“I don’t know anything about campers,” said Stephen Brown, creator of Glitterville. “And I think I’ve ever even been in a regular camper. So the first thing was, you know, how do you do this.”

Brown said he was flattered to have been chosen to make this wish come true but he felt the pressure of getting it just right.

“When I first showed her the original. This is one side of the camper. And I was so worried what she was going to think about it. And she’s like, ‘well, I do have a change.’ I’m like, oh my gosh, what is it? And I was nervous. And she said, ‘I think the unicorn’s nostril needs to be a little smaller. Other than that, it’s great.’ So I thought, oh, we’re getting out good with that,” said Brown.

Brown and Violet met for months over Zoom, perfecting the design and bringing the unicorns to life.

“So I decided to do the unicorn flying on the side. And the way the camper was finished, you can cover the windows,” said Brown. “So inside you can see out but on the outside, it’s one solid thing. And then on the back, I decided it would be fun if violet herself was actually on the back of the camper.”

Violet and her mom are now on an adventure, making their way across the country in search of a majestic unicorn in the wild.

While the camper is a wish come true for Violet, her mom is still figuring it out.

“She had to go and learn how to drive a camper,” said Brown. “So most of the updates are, we learned to backup today. We paid someone to park in a parking lot there’s lots of things like that.”

As for any unicorn sightings…

“She did tell me she thought she saw one last week,” said Brown.

Violet will just have to keep looking, all the while making a difference.

“We’re also going to use the camper to raise money for other childhood organizations, starting with Make-A-Wish,” said Violet’s mom.

You can follow Violet’s journey on Instagram at UnicornCamper.

