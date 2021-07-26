Greene Co. authorities searching for ‘dangerous’ suspect on the run
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are on the search for a man wanted by multiple agencies.
Larry Wayne Hipps was last seen in the area of Hot Springs, North Carolina on Saturday. Investigators warned Hipps could be in the Greene County area.
According to officials, Hipps is considered dangerous and is reportedly known to steal vehicles and run from law enforcement.
Authorities said Hipps could be in the East Tennessee or western North Carolina area. Anyone who sees the suspect or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
