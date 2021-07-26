Advertisement

Isolated storms Tuesday with the heat continuing to build

Meteorologist Paige Noel says highs are expected to get into the upper 90s this week!
Storms in Gatlinburg
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated showers and storms continue Tuesday but the heat will impact us the most over the next several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered storms continue this evening with some of them being on the stronger side at times. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main concerns. We will see those scattered storms turn to isolated this evening with temperatures dropping to near 73 overnight.

We’ll see those partly cloudy skies Tuesday with an isolated shower or storm as that cold front continues to push out of here. That cold front is not bringing us any relief though because highs will remain in the lower 90s but feeling about 5+ degrees warmer.

Feeling a few degrees warmer Tuesday
LOOKING AHEAD

That heat bubble sets back up for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s! It could be feeling close to 100 degrees at times! That’s only a few degrees below the records. Stay hydrated and limit time outside if you can.

The next chance for rain and storms comes Friday, with a few developing in the afternoon.

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner
