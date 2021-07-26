Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Knox County couple

The missing couple was last seen near Campbell County early Monday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Knox County couple, officials with the office say. The Major Crimes Unit is looking for Paul and Judith Arens.

The couple was last seen on July 26 leaving West Knox County driving a 2009 maroon Honda Accord. Officials say the car has Tennessee license plate 625-KFW.

The couple’s last known location was the Tennessee-Kentucky border near Campbell County around 1:25 a.m. Monday, officials say.

Those with information are asked to call the KCSO at 865-215-2243.

