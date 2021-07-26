Advertisement

Knoxville church hosts back to school bash

Forward Church gave away 1000 backpacks filled with supplies to children ahead of the new school year.
Backpacks at Forward Church's Back to School Bash
Backpacks at Forward Church's Back to School Bash(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Forward Church in Knoxville hosted their annual Back to School Bash, giving away 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Due to the pandemic last year, the church had a drive-through backpack giveaway at South Doyle High School.

Now back in the lawn of the church, kids were able to enjoy playing in inflatable bounce houses and enjoy eating food together.

Church official, Jessica Florea says their backpack giveaway is known to have a big turnout.

“Typically we have about 4,000 people at this event. It’s just incredible that people show up in the heat to get a backpack,” says Florea.

For those who were unable to make it to the giveaway, Florea says they can check with the church to see if anymore backpacks or supplies are left.

