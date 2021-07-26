Advertisement

Man convicted in Tennessee toddler’s 2001 death

Goodwin, of Maury County, was indicted on murder charges in 2019, years after an investigation by WTVF raised questions about the death.
(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been convicted in the 2001 death of a 15-month old boy.

After a week-long trial, Christopher Lee Goodwin was found guilty Friday of first-degree felony murder stemming from aggravated child neglect in the death of Jeffry Kelton Skaggs, WTVF-TV reported.

Goodwin, 49, faces an automatic sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, District Attorney General Brent Cooper said.

Investigators said Goodwin, who was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was alone with the child when he suffered a fatal blow to the head in January 2001.

The child’s death was initally ruled an accident, but the autopsy findings were questioned by experts. The medical examiner at the time, Dr. Charles Harlan, theorized that the toddler fell while climbing on a chest and hit his head on a bed rail.

Harlan later lost his medical license. Cooper reopened the cold case after his election in 2014 and worked to change state law to give him more tools to investigate, the television station reported.

Goodwin, of Maury County, was indicted on murder charges in 2019, years after an investigation by WTVF raised questions about the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
“Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweets
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson
Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform
Wildcats paint paw prints
Wildcats prepare for first day of school

Latest News

On a Mission to Find a Unicorn
On a Mission to Find a Unicorn
Few storms for your steamy Monday
Few storms for your steamy Monday
A few storms develop Monday.
Few storms for your steamy Monday
I-40 bridge
I-40 bridge in Tennessee likely won’t reopen until August