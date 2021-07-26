Man takes own life after firing at Murfreesboro officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man took his own life after shooting at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call Saturday night, July 24, according to Murfreesboro officials.

The incident happened at a duplex in the 1500 block of Old Lascassas Pike at 10:40 p.m..

Officers attempted to speak to David Gaither, 49, who his wife reported was acting belligerent and punching holes in the walls and doors, according to the report.

As officers entered the home, Gaither exited a bedroom, pointed a handgun at one of the officers down the hall and pulled the trigger. The pistol malfunctioned and the officers retreated to safety. According to the report, Gaither followed and fired two more shots at the officers in the front yard before going back in the home and shutting the door.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Special Operation Unit (SOU) responded and attempted to get Gaither to come out. After a period with no response, the SOU breached the door around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, sent a robot in, and began to utilize gas to make Gaither come out. Without any response, officers went in and found Gaither in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers discharged a weapon during the incident, according to authorities.

An autopsy has been requested and the incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

The American Red Cross assisted neighbors with housing who were displaced due to the lengthy investigation.

