Advertisement

Man takes own life after firing at Murfreesboro officers

A man took his own life after shooting at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.
Man takes own life after firing at Murfreesboro officers
Man takes own life after firing at Murfreesboro officers(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man took his own life after shooting at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call Saturday night, July 24, according to Murfreesboro officials.

The incident happened at a duplex in the 1500 block of Old Lascassas Pike at 10:40 p.m..

Officers attempted to speak to David Gaither, 49, who his wife reported was acting belligerent and punching holes in the walls and doors, according to the report.

As officers entered the home, Gaither exited a bedroom, pointed a handgun at one of the officers down the hall and pulled the trigger. The pistol malfunctioned and the officers retreated to safety. According to the report, Gaither followed and fired two more shots at the officers in the front yard before going back in the home and shutting the door.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Special Operation Unit (SOU) responded and attempted to get Gaither to come out. After a period with no response, the SOU breached the door around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, sent a robot in, and began to utilize gas to make Gaither come out. Without any response, officers went in and found Gaither in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers discharged a weapon during the incident, according to authorities.

An autopsy has been requested and the incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

The American Red Cross assisted neighbors with housing who were displaced due to the lengthy investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain
Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson
Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Latest News

Backpacks at Forward Church's Back to School Bash
Knoxville church hosts back to school bash
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
“Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweets
School supplies WRDW
Tax-free weekend returns Friday
Swatting is an illegal practice of falsely reporting life-threatening emergencies at a person’s...
Man sentenced after deadly ‘swatting’ incident