Men catch ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over the weekend in the Tennessee River.
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over the weekend in the Tennessee River.
According to TWRA, David Mansfield and his nephew, Sean O’Brien, ventured on the Tennessee River last weekend and caught 30 catfish, including two “monster” catches.
“Nice catch, David and Sean,” TWRA said in a post on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.