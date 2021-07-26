Advertisement

One arrested after drug overdose in Maryville

A two-year-old boy was in the apartment during the incident, officials say.
Sara Elizabeth Chandra
Sara Elizabeth Chandra(BCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been arrested following a drug overdose in Maryville, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office say. A 22-year-old man’s death stemmed a search warrant and subsequent arrest of Sara Elizabeth Chandra, 35.

Investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force arrived to an apartment on Tallent Way around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of an overdose victim, according to a report from the BCSO. The male victim, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead on the scene by medical officials.

Chandra told deputies that she and the victim had used cocaine before he became unresponsive, the report says. Deputies say they also saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the apartment. Investogators later conducted a search of the apartment and found 3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 gram of cocaine, .5 grams of heroin, 10 grams of mushrooms, 1.236 pounds of marijuana and “numerous prescription narcotics,” the report says.

A two-year-old boy was in the apartment during the incident, and deputies contacted the Department of Child Services, according to the report.

The investigation is still ongoing, officials say.

