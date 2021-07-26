Advertisement

Tennessee pilot transported to hospital following small plane crash

A portion of the road in front of the school was closed Monday morning. The plane has since...
A portion of the road in front of the school was closed Monday morning. The plane has since been towed and the road has reopened.(Murfreesboro Police Dept.)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department confirmed a pilot was transported to the hospital following a small plane crash Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened near the front of Providence Christian Academy. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 140 crashed around 9 a.m. after striking power lines nearly half a mile north of the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport.

A portion of the road in front of the school was closed Monday morning. The plane has since been towed and the road has reopened.

According to reports, the pilot was alert and talking when he was transported to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
“Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweets
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson
Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform
The 10-month-old baby was safely reunited with his parents after a carjacker drove off with him...
‘You’re not taking this baby’: Man risks life to save baby from carjacker

Latest News

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday morning that they are working with York County...
Deputies seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Rossview High School
Former Rossview High School band director indicted for theft
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Scattered storms today.
Few storms for your steamy Monday