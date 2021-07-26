Tennessee pilot transported to hospital following small plane crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department confirmed a pilot was transported to the hospital following a small plane crash Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened near the front of Providence Christian Academy. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 140 crashed around 9 a.m. after striking power lines nearly half a mile north of the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport.

A portion of the road in front of the school was closed Monday morning. The plane has since been towed and the road has reopened.

According to reports, the pilot was alert and talking when he was transported to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

TRAFFIC ALERT: PART OF DEJARNETTE LANE IN FRONT OF PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY IS CLOSED. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARE ON THE SCENE OF A SMALL PLANE CRASH. MEDICS HAVE TRANSPORTED THE PILOT TO HOSPITAL. PLEASE FIND ALTERNATE ROUTE. FAA WILL BE INVESTIGATING. pic.twitter.com/xtgAtOuNQG — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.