Rising COVID-19 cases have Sevier County businesses worried

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs says “under no circumstances” will there be any more restrictions, but how has the recent rise in cases affected Sevier County?
Sevierville / Source: WVLT News
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rising count of COVID-19 cases has some Sevier County business owners worried. WVLT News spoke with restaurant employees and owners about how the rise in cases is affecting their business practices.

The state health department’s website shows a spike in cases, a jump from 8 percent to 22 percent. The increse has prompted some business owners into action.

“We’re going to lean heavily on our health department to help guide us through these next few months so will continue to do things that we’ve been doing since Covid arose last year,” general manager of J-T Hannah’s Kitchen, Tim Owens, said.

Some businesses are even offering bonuses for employees that get vaccinated.

“I mean the first thing you do is sort of take a deep breath and wrap your head around going through it again we did things like encourage vaccination for our employees we did $100 cash bonus for anybody who chose to get vaccinated and also did $1000 raffle for anyone who was vaccinated by certain date,” the owner of Johnson family restaurants Kelly Johnson said.

Officials with the state’s health department for rural East Tennessee told WVLT News that there is no new guidance for businesses at this time, but urges people to get vaccinated if they can.

The mayor of Knox County, Glenn Jacobs, has stated that “under no circumstances” will there be any COVID-19 restrictions in the future, and is also recommending vaccines for those able.

Watch for more details on how COVID-19 cases are affecting East Tennessee.

