Search warrant leads to discovery of East Tenn. woman being held captive

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Harley Ramey
Harley Ramey(Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after he allegedly held a woman against her will inside a Blountville home.

According to investigators, Harley Ramey, 33, was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 500 block of Silver Grove Road. During the search of the residence, investigators discovered the victim being held against her will.

Ramey faces charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

