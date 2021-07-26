Advertisement

State’s top football prospect Walter Nolen to transfer to Powell

Walter Nolen, the top-rated defensive lineman in the country has enrolled at Powell High School for the upcoming school year.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walter Nolen, the top-rated defensive lineman in the country has enrolled at Powell High School for the upcoming school year.

Nolen, a 6′5″, 300-pound tackle is a consensus five-star prospect who played for St. Benedict in Memphis last season.

Nolen hasn’t committed to a university yet, but includes Tennessee in his top five. Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Michigan are all still in play for one of the nation’s best recruits.

While he hasn’t taken the practice field for Matt Lowe’s squad yet, he is expected to join the Panthers either this coming week or next.

