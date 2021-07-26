Advertisement

Storms leave power outages across Sevier County

Heavy storms in East Tennessee leave many without power in Sevier County as of Monday afternoon.
Power outages in East Tennessee
Power outages in East Tennessee(poweroutage.us)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy storms leave many without power in Sevier County as of Monday afternoon.

There are about 6,783 outages statewide.

5,423 outages have been reported in Sevier County. 113 in Grainger County, 59 in Blount County, 122 in Cocke County, 29 in Jefferson County and 68 in Grainger County have also been reported.

According to Sevier County Electric, over 1,000 outages have been resolved and they are working to continue to solve the problem.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
“Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweets
Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel
Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson
Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform

Latest News

Storms in Gatlinburg
Isolated storms Tuesday with the heat continuing to build
Incredibly hot this week as smoke could return
Incredibly hot this week as smoke could return
Sara Elizabeth Chandra
One arrested after drug overdose in Maryville
Drivers need to be careful about using new technology in their cars - learn to use it first...
Does your phone or car dashboard distract you while driving?
Knox County Couple missing
Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Knox County couple