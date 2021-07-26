Storms leave power outages across Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy storms leave many without power in Sevier County as of Monday afternoon.

There are about 6,783 outages statewide.

5,423 outages have been reported in Sevier County. 113 in Grainger County, 59 in Blount County, 122 in Cocke County, 29 in Jefferson County and 68 in Grainger County have also been reported.

According to Sevier County Electric, over 1,000 outages have been resolved and they are working to continue to solve the problem.

