“A Summer Like No Other:” JTV welcomes employees back to the office

By Whitney Turner
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jewelry Television welcomed employees back to the office in style after a year from working from home.

Each department within the company has had its own day to reunite and reconnect on campus. It’s a celebration the company calls “A Summer Like No Other.”

“For someone like me, I thrive in a work environment where I’m surrounded with others and I can uplift others, others can uplift me and you know just help you know empower you forward and push you forward and keep you growing,” said Zach Hodges, a customer service representative.

To help break the ice after isolation employees were invited to ride carnival rides, play Bingo and participate in raffles.

“The thing that I’m most looking forward to is rocking the water slide,” said Hodges.

JTV is keeping a hybrid schedule, allowing some to work from home if that works best for them. It’s all about the new normal.

“All you see is, emails and text messages and stuff so to see a face that you have seen for years, and to finally get to reconnect with everyone. It’s great,” said Tara Davis an employee with the social media department.

Employees said no matter where their office is, events like these are about being together and sharing the love for what they do.

“Being able to be surrounded by their favorite people that you can joke around with and have fun with and be uplifted with,” said Hodges.”

A company-wide party was held last week for everyone to come together.

