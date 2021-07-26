Advertisement

Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel

Governor Bill Lee took to Twitter Saturday to congratulate Memphis on its recognition.
Tennessee
Tennessee
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time named Memphis one of the world’s greatest places in 2021.

“Great to see Memphis named as one of the World’s Greatest Places,” Lee said.

According to Time, people who visit Memphis must see the historic South Main Arts District, the Memphis Central Station and the Hyatt Centric Beale Street.

Other locations that made the list include Cannes, France, Denver, Colorado, Dubai Las Vegas and Houston, Texas.

