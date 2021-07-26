Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time named Memphis one of the world’s greatest places in 2021.

Governor Bill Lee took to Twitter Saturday to congratulate Memphis on its recognition.

“Great to see Memphis named as one of the World’s Greatest Places,” Lee said.

Great to see #Memphis named as one of the World's Greatest Places & a top tourist destination by @TIME. Learn more about what makes @MemphisTravel so special! https://t.co/cc71bAbPHf — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 24, 2021

According to Time, people who visit Memphis must see the historic South Main Arts District, the Memphis Central Station and the Hyatt Centric Beale Street.

Other locations that made the list include Cannes, France, Denver, Colorado, Dubai Las Vegas and Houston, Texas.

