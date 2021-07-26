Advertisement

Tennessee museum to open Confederate bust to public

According to Gov. Bill Lee’s office, the busts will be on display and available to be viewed at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville starting Tuesday.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an &amp;ldquo;appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Museum will soon allow the public to view the busts of three military leaders, including a former Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

On Friday, officials removed a Nathan Bedford Forrest bust that had been displayed inside the Tennessee Capitol since 1978. The busts of Union Navy Adm. David Farragut and U.S. Navy Adm. Albert Gleaves also were moved.

According to Gov. Bill Lee’s office, the busts will be on display and available to be viewed at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville starting Tuesday.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune before the Civil War as a Memphis slave trader and plantation owner. Later, he was a leader of the Klan as it terrorized Black people, reversing Reconstruction efforts and restoring white power in the South.

It’s unknown what exact details will be posted about Forrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
“Under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweets
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson
Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform
Wildcats paint paw prints
Wildcats prepare for first day of school

Latest News

On a Mission to Find a Unicorn
On a Mission to Find a Unicorn
Few storms for your steamy Monday
Few storms for your steamy Monday
A few storms develop Monday.
Few storms for your steamy Monday
I-40 bridge
I-40 bridge in Tennessee likely won’t reopen until August
Man convicted in Tennessee toddler’s 2001 death