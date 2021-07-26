Advertisement

Tennessee Smokies to host Girl Scouts game night

Baseball fans will get free Girl Scout cookies at the game.
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians partnered with the Tennessee Smokies to host Girl Scouts Game night on Sunday, August 1.(Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians partnered with the Tennessee Smokies to host Girl Scouts Game night on Sunday, August 1.

The Tennessee Smokies will play the Chattanooga Lookouts at 2 p.m. at Smokies Stadium at 3540 Line Drive in Kodak, Tennessee.

“Summer and baseball just go together,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Girl Scouts and community are just as synonymous, and we love having the opportunity to interact with fans and showcase how our young women are bettering East Tennessee. Partnering with the Tennessee Smokies is a natural fit to celebrate the Girl Scouts in our communities and have some fun this summer – and perhaps introduce Girls Scouts to girls who may want to join this school year.”

Local Girl Scouts will be on-site during the game with information about joining or supporting the organization. Girl Scouts also will be handing out boxes of cookies to fans and attendees at the conclusion of the game.

Girl Scouts also will sponsor a between-inning contest and a post-game running of the bases for kids in attendance.

“Baseball fans, you don’t want to miss it,” Fugate said. “You can walk away with the sweet treat of complimentary Girl Scout cookies at the conclusion of the game!”

