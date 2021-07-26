Advertisement

Two in custody after leaving scene of Oak Ridge stolen car crash

Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and crashing it in Oak Ridge.
(WCAX)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are in custody after leaving the scene of a stolen vehicle car crash in Oak Ridge Monday afternoon, officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department say.

Officers with the ORPD tried to stop a stolen pickup truck around 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Tulsa Road, officials say. The driver attempted to flee, officials say.

The pickup truck crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and South Rutgers Avenue, a report from the ORPD says. One tire blew out and the truck continued to flee on three tires.

The pickup was found on Edgemoor Road, where the two occupants tried to run from police, officials say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted ORPD and the two were taken into custody.

Cody Mashburn, 29, of Clinton was driving the truck. He is charged with motor vehicle theft, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, misdemeanor evading arrest, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, officials say.

Grace Gonzales, 26, of Oak Ridge was the passenger. She is charged with drug violations and misdemeanor evading arrest, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing, officials say.

