Wears Valley collision results in two fatalities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Foothills Parkway near intersection U.S. 321 at Wears Valley at 7:04 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.

A motorcycle carrying two occupants, Benjamin Braunsdorf, age 50, of Seymour, TN and Wendy Fitzgibbon, age 46, of Knoxville, TN lost control and collied with a roadside sign.

Both were pronounced deceased on the scene, according to officials.

Investigations are underway by Park Rangers but no additional details are available at this time. Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Sevier County Medical Examiner, Park Rangers and Sevier County EMS responded to the scene, officials stated.

