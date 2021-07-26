“We’re all on edge” | Restaurants prepare for possible round two of COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted on social media that he will not reinstate a mask mandate or COVID-19 restrictions.

“As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make it clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions,” Jacobs said on Twitter.

While Jacobs still bears the right to make such a choice, Governor Bill Lee revoked that decision from 89 other county mayors in the state, including most of East Tennessee.

Some businesses in Sevier County told WVLT News they’re still planning for the worst.

“I don’t see it in the near future, but fall is coming and you just don’t know. So, again I think we’re all on edge a little bit about the new strand that’s coming around but I think all in all it’ll be business as usual,” Tim Owens, manager at J.T. Hannah’s Kitchen, said.

Owens said the restaurant is operating business as usual, but would be ready to go toe to toe with another fight with COVID: checking temperatures at the door, encouraging vaccinations and cleaning every chance they get.

That was the same case for 12 other restaurants owned by the Johnson Family of Restaurants.

“I mean the first thing you do is sort of take a deep breath and wrap your head around going through it, again,” Owner Kelly Johnson, said. “We did things like encourage vaccination for our employees we did $100 cash bonus for anybody who chose to get vaccinated and also did $1000 raffle for anyone who was vaccinated by certain date.”

The county has seen a spike, according to the state’s health department. In two days, positive average cases jumped from 8% to 22%.

The county’s mayor can’t enforce a mask mandate, but business owners can refuse to serve unmasked customers or require their employees to mask up.

A spokesperson with the state’s health department for rural East Tennessee told WVLT News there is no new guidance for businesses at this time, but continues to urge people to prioritize vaccinations.

