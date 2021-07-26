Advertisement

Writers Block: Author creates interactive book for children of all ages

Book guides children through the pages as they try and spot the black bear
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every Monday we showcase a different Tennessee author for our Writers Block segment. This week’s book is for the little ones and a great way to keep their mind active during the summer.

Katie Cate wrote, “Have You Seen A Black Bear” at the height of the pandemic. She wanted to find an outlet during quarantine.

“The walls were starting to close in,” said Cate, “I had always talked about the thought of a children’s book based in the National Park in the Smokies that was specifically geared to the different areas that I like to hike in. There’s a lot of great children’s book, but a lot of them don’t hold my 4 and 2-year old’s attention very well. So I thought I could write something short and it rhymed and it goes to a lot of the areas of the park that I like.”

The book is also a scavenger hunt for kids through the illustrations done by Kate Fallahee. “I thought it would be fun to hide a black bear throughout the pages and so it’s an interactive book so all the kids can point out the different animals and insects but they also have to find the bear.” She said she sent Fallahee photos of the different places in the book to make sure they were as accurate as possible.

Cate is from Fountain City and said she hopes kids enjoy the books but also hopes it encourages families to get outdoors. She hopes to do more books in the future at other national and state parks as well. You can find her book at Mast General Store downtown or you can buy it on Amazon or on her website.

