Yard party tries to save Bexhill neighborhood field from developers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in the Bexhill community threw a yard party to raise awareness as a last effort to save their field from becoming a shopping center.

The field is zoned for commercial building, but that was in 1976 before all except one neighborhood was built.

Residents from Bexhill, Bennington, and Fox Fire neighborhoods say they do not want the shopping center since the field is located in a residential area and is in the school zone for Blue Grass Elementary.

Residents said more stores in the area are unnecessary and fear heavy traffic will pose a safety threat to children walking to the nearby school.

The Knox County Commission is voting on whether or not to approve the development Monday night at 7 p.m. at the County Commission building.

Residents are trying to get a group there during the vote.

“We want to have a voice on what happens in our community,” Megan Potts, a resident, said.

Residents have previously met with commission members to talk it over but no telling which way the vote will go.

