Advertisement

4 Tennessee horses test positive for Potomac horse fever

State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty says transmission is preventable with vaccines and environmental management.
State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty says transmission is preventable with vaccines and...
State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty says transmission is preventable with vaccines and environmental management.(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say four horses have tested positive for a bacterial illness known as Potomac horse fever.

Tennessee’s Department of Agriculture confirmed cases in Hawkins, Robertson and Sullivan counties, in addition to a Wilson County case announced earlier this month in which the horse had to be euthanized.

State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty says transmission is preventable with vaccines and environmental management.

The fever is caused by bacteria believed to be carried by aquatic snail larvae and other organisms, including flies. The department says the fever is not contagious between horses and doesn’t threaten human health.

Beaty says horses near bodies of water or low-lying areas that could collect stagnant water are at risk. The department suggests providing clean drinking water and turning off insect-attracting stable lights at night.

Signs of infection — including anorexia, diarrhea, colic, fever and laminitis — can show within two to 18 days after ingestion. They can be fatal if untreated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wears Valley collision results in two fatalities
Harley Ramey
Search warrant leads to discovery of East Tenn. woman being held captive

Latest News

Tennessee man sentenced in scheme that duped cancer patients
Isolated downpours today.
Steamy air creates fog then spotty storms today
Tipi camping now available in Gatlinburg
Two children safe after escaping currents at Greenbrier Campground
Some businesses in Sevier County told WVLT News they’re still planning for the worst.
“We’re all on edge” | Restaurants prepare for possible round two of COVID