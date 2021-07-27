Advertisement

Abbott, Team USA settle for Silver in Tokyo

The Red, White and Blue suffered its first loss falling 2-0 in the Gold Medal Game to host Japan
Team USA Softball
Team USA Softball(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Lady Vol Monica Abbott earned her second career Olympic silver medal on Thursday as the United States finished runner-up at the Tokyo 2020 softball tournament. The Red, White and Blue suffered its first loss of the competition in the Gold Medal Game, falling 2-0 to host Japan. 

Abbott was a dominant force for the Eagles throughout the week with a tournament-best 0.00 ERA, 31 strikeouts, three wins and two saves for Team USA. Making two starts and four relief appearances in Tokyo, the Salinas, California, native totaled 20.1 innings pitched and limited batters to a .106 average on the Olympic stage. 

The Lady Vol legend is one of two players in SEC softball history to win two Olympic medals (Kelly Kretschman, Alabama). Abbott was the youngest member of the 2008 U.S. national team that also claimed silver in Beijing.

One of the most decorated players in the history of college softball, Abbott led the Lady Vols to three consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances (2005-07), with a runner-up finish in 2007. She threw an astonishing 23 no-hitters and six perfect games during her Tennessee career and finished her four-year tenure on Rocky Top as the NCAA’s career leader in victories (189), strikeouts (2,440), shutouts (112) and appearances (253).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River
Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wears Valley collision results in two fatalities
Harley Ramey
Search warrant leads to discovery of East Tenn. woman being held captive

Latest News

Knoxville Catholic basketball standout
Tamba commits to Tennessee
Tennessee Republican leaders sign letter encouraging vaccinations
Former Pilot executive Mark Hazelwood
‘Nightmare is now over,’ DOJ asks for dismissal of charges against former Pilot President
Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to