Abbott, Team USA settle for Silver in Tokyo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Lady Vol Monica Abbott earned her second career Olympic silver medal on Thursday as the United States finished runner-up at the Tokyo 2020 softball tournament. The Red, White and Blue suffered its first loss of the competition in the Gold Medal Game, falling 2-0 to host Japan.

Abbott was a dominant force for the Eagles throughout the week with a tournament-best 0.00 ERA, 31 strikeouts, three wins and two saves for Team USA. Making two starts and four relief appearances in Tokyo, the Salinas, California, native totaled 20.1 innings pitched and limited batters to a .106 average on the Olympic stage.

The Lady Vol legend is one of two players in SEC softball history to win two Olympic medals (Kelly Kretschman, Alabama). Abbott was the youngest member of the 2008 U.S. national team that also claimed silver in Beijing.

One of the most decorated players in the history of college softball, Abbott led the Lady Vols to three consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances (2005-07), with a runner-up finish in 2007. She threw an astonishing 23 no-hitters and six perfect games during her Tennessee career and finished her four-year tenure on Rocky Top as the NCAA’s career leader in victories (189), strikeouts (2,440), shutouts (112) and appearances (253).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.