Authorities searching for East Tenn. man accused of shooting at fiance

Officials said Morrison may be in the Five Points/Walter P area, a motel in East Knoxville or on Merchants Drive.
Vincent Morrison
Vincent Morrison(East TN Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in the search for a man wanted for allegedly firing shots at his fiance.

According to crime stoppers, Vincent Morrison is wanted for aggravated assault after the alleged incident.

Officials said Morrison may be in the Five Points/Walter P area, a motel in East Knoxville or on Merchants Drive.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stopper by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

