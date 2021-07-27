Authorities searching for East Tenn. man accused of shooting at fiance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in the search for a man wanted for allegedly firing shots at his fiance.

According to crime stoppers, Vincent Morrison is wanted for aggravated assault after the alleged incident.

Officials said Morrison may be in the Five Points/Walter P area, a motel in East Knoxville or on Merchants Drive.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stopper by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Vincent Morrison, #Wanted for Agg Assault for shooting at his fiance, may be in the 5 Points/Walter P area, a motel in East Knoxville or Merchants Dr. Know where he is staying? REMAIN ANONYMOUS & Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers online or through P3 TIPS. Your tip may=a CASH reward pic.twitter.com/Fy7WXgPWmb — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.